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Russian attacks kill 1, injure 13 in Ukraine over past day

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by Asami Terajima
Russian attacks kill 1, injure 13 in Ukraine over past day
A firefighter kneels amid rubble near a damaged four-story residential building after a Russian attack on Dnipro, Ukraine, on March 26, 2026. (Danyil Nikolaenko/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least one civilian and injured at least 13 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on March 27.

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 102 drones overnight, of which around 60 were Shahed-type drones, the Air Force reported on March 27. It reported downing 93 of them in the north, south, and east of the country.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks have killed at least one person and wounded another over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin reported on March 27.

In Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv in the northeast, two people were wounded over the past day, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on March 27. In the surrounding oblast, nine people, including women aged 53, 67, and 90, were wounded over the past day, according to Syniehubov.

In the southern city of Kherson, a morning Russian drone attack on a civilian vehicle injured a 53-year-old man, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported in the evening of March 26. He said the victim's condition is stable.

In central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a Russian attack damaged an unnamed infrastructure site and started a fire, but there were no casualties, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported late on March 26.

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The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy

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Asami Terajima

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Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

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