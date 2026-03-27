Russian attacks kill 1, injure 13 in Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least one civilian and injured at least 13 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on March 27.

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 102 drones overnight, of which around 60 were Shahed-type drones, the Air Force reported on March 27. It reported downing 93 of them in the north, south, and east of the country.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks have killed at least one person and wounded another over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin reported on March 27.

In Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv in the northeast, two people were wounded over the past day, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on March 27. In the surrounding oblast, nine people, including women aged 53, 67, and 90, were wounded over the past day, according to Syniehubov.

In the southern city of Kherson, a morning Russian drone attack on a civilian vehicle injured a 53-year-old man, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported in the evening of March 26. He said the victim's condition is stable.

In central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a Russian attack damaged an unnamed infrastructure site and started a fire, but there were no casualties, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported late on March 26.