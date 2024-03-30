Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast injure 4 civilians.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the cities of Kurakhove and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on March 30, injuring four civilians, the regional prosecutor's office reported.

Three people in Kurakhove sustained shrapnel wounds when artillery shelling struck their apartment buildings. The injured victims include a 53-year-old woman, a 77-year-old woman, and a 60-year-old man.

Cannon artillery shelling in Kostiantynivka injured a 75-year-old resident, who was subsequently hospitalized.

The attacks damaged houses, residential buildings, outbuildings, and a power line, authorities said.

Earlier on March 30, authorities reported that Russian forces shelled the city of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing two people and wounding one other

Residents of Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. A guided aerial bomb attack on Kurakhove on March 3 injured over a dozen civilians.