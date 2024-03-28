Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast village injures man

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Novooleksandrivka in Donetsk Oblast's Pokrovsk district on March 28, injuring a 49-year-old man, Suspilne reported, citing a spokesperson of the regional prosecutor's office.

Russia carried out the attack at around 3 p.m. local time, injuring the man while he was in his garden, the prosecutor's office said.

"The type of weapon the occupiers used to target the village is being determined," spokesperson Anastasiia Miedviedieva said.

No further details about the attack's consequences were provided at the moment.

The village of Novooleksandrivka lies over 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of the front line.

On the same day, Russian forces also targeted Drobysheve and Mykolaivka in the Kramatorsk district in northern Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian and injuring another.