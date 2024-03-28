Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, War
Edit post

Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast village injures man

by Martin Fornusek March 28, 2024 10:52 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Ukrainian servicemen stand and sit on a structure trying to catch a mobile network near the borders of the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions of Ukraine on Nov. 10, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Ihor Tkachov / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces attacked Novooleksandrivka in Donetsk Oblast's Pokrovsk district on March 28, injuring a 49-year-old man, Suspilne reported, citing a spokesperson of the regional prosecutor's office.

Russia carried out the attack at around 3 p.m. local time, injuring the man while he was in his garden, the prosecutor's office said.

"The type of weapon the occupiers used to target the village is being determined," spokesperson Anastasiia Miedviedieva said.

No further details about the attack's consequences were provided at the moment.

The village of Novooleksandrivka lies over 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of the front line.

On the same day, Russian forces also targeted Drobysheve and Mykolaivka in the Kramatorsk district in northern Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian and injuring another.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv says new Russian offensive could come in May or June
Key developments on March 28: * Zelensky: New Russian offensive may come in May or June * Kyiv dismisses reports about Russia’s preparations for Kharkiv offensive * Almost 1,800 Ukrainian children made orphans by Russia’s war * Security measures to be increased in Kyiv following missile strikes…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:06 AM

Media: Rosatom's top manager arrested over suspicion of bribery.

The Basmanny court in Moscow arrested on March 28 Gennadiy Sakharov, Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom's construction project director, due to the accusations of receiving a bribe in "a particularly large amount," Russian media outlet Kommersant reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
8:30 PM

Shmyhal, Duda meet in Warsaw.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Polish President Andrzej Duda on March 28, as part of his official visit to Warsaw.
7:38 PM

Zelensky, Speaker Johnson hold call.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson held a phone call on March 28, Zelensky announced on social media.
4:50 PM

Ukraine, Poland ready to conclude agreement on joint border control.

In the document published following the talks, the parties "confirmed their readiness to conclude an Agreement on providing control at joint border checkpoints and cooperation of control bodies" and, once approved by the European Commission, "to launch logistical data exchange at selected road border crossing points."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.