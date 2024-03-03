Skip to content
Governor: At least 16 injured in Russian attack on Kurakhove

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 3, 2024 5:24 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of an aerial guided bomb attack on Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast on March 3, 2024. (Governor / Telegram)
At least 16 people have been injured after Russian forces launched what was likely a guided aerial bomb on the city center of Kurakhove, a city in Donetsk Oblast, local governor Vadim Filashkin reported on March 3.

The attack on Kurakhove happened at around 12 p.m. local time, and at least 15 high-rise buildings were damaged by the impact, according to Filashkin. Preliminary reports suggest that it was a guided aerial bomb that targeted the city.

Two of the injured are currently in serious condition.

Civilians in Donetsk Oblast settlements suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy battles continue in the region as Russia intensifies offensive actions along the front, and Ukraine's Armed Forces face serious ammunition shortages due to delays in U.S. aid.

Earlier on March 3, the Prosecutor General's Office reported that five people had been injured after Russian forces launched attacks against the towns of Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces struck Myrnohrad using four Soviet-era S-300 missiles and fired an Iskander-M ballistic missile at Pokrovsk.

West’s response to Macron comments on troops to Ukraine reveal discord, weakness, experts say
French President Emmanuel Macron was left on his lonesome by his fellow European allies after saying that the possibility of sending Western troops on the ground in Ukraine should not be “ruled out” in the future. Macron made the remarks on Feb. 26 at a gathering of 20 European heads
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
7:34 PM

Air Force: Ukraine downs another Russian Su-34 jet.

The destruction of the jet is the latest in a recent uptick of downed Russian planes. This list includes 12 Su-34 fighter bombers, two Su-35 fighter jets, and a rare A-50 military spy plane. Another A-50 aircraft was downed a month prior.
