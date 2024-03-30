Prosecutor's Office: Russian attack on Krasnohorivka kills elderly man, woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian artillery shelled the city of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast on March 30, killing two people and wounding one other, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

Krasnohorivka lies roughly 30 kilometers west of the occupied city of Donetsk and was the settlement Russian forces unsuccessfully attempted to break into after the fall of Avdiivka in late February.

The recent attack reportedly damaged houses and outbuildings.

A 73-year-old man was killed in one of the houses and his injured 50-year-old daughter was hospitalized, according to the Prosecutor General's Office. Another 70-year-old woman was killed by shelling in her house on a neighboring street, the report said.

"Krasnohorivka has been on the front line for 10 years and remains one of the most dangerous places in the country," wrote Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin, urging residents to evacuate.

Donetsk Oblast, partially occupied by Russian forces since 2014, suffers regular attacks, and local officials report losses among the civilian population virtually on a daily basis.