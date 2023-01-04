Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks across 9 Ukrainian oblasts kill 4, injure at least 13 over past 24 hours

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 4, 2023 12:29 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes on nine Ukrainian oblasts in the east, south, and north killed four people and wounded at least 13 over the past 24 hours, according to local authorities.

Russian troops struck the liberated areas of southern Kherson Oblast 73 times with artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), mortars, and tanks, killing two people and wounding five, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported on Jan. 4. The attacks damaged a shipyard, gas pipeline, private and high-rise buildings in the city of Kherson, said Yanushevych.

Russian forces killed one person and injured four in Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram in his daily update. One person was killed in the village of Blahodatne in the Soledar community of the oblast, he said.

Russia attacked several settlements close to the Russia-Ukraine border in the Kupiansk, Chuhuiv, and Kharkiv communities of the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, damaging private households, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

A 42-year-old man and a 72-year-old man were hospitalized after getting wounded in the Kupiansk community of the oblast.

The Russian military hit the Nikopol area in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery, damaging several residential buildings, several outbuildings, a car, a gas pipeline and a power line, Valentyn Rezhichenko, the oblast governor, wrote on Telegram. No casualties were reported.

The Zaporizhzhia Oblast State Administration reported that civilian infrastructure in 18 settlements in the oblast was under Russian fire. Local authorities received 16 reports about the damages to citizens’ households and infrastructure sites due to Russian attacks. The administration didn’t provide information on casualties.

In the past day, Russia shelled one of the settlements of the Kutsurubsk community in Mykolaiv Oblast, damaging residential buildings and a farm, said Vitalii Kim, the oblast governor. No casualties were reported.

Russian troops fired mortars at the Znob-Novhorodska community in Sumy Oblast at around 9 p.m. on Jan. 3, according to Dmytro Zhyvytsky, Sumy Oblast governor.

Three settlements of Luhansk Oblast, Makiivka, Ploshchanka, and Dibrova, were attacked by Russian forces during the past 24 hours, the oblast’s state administration wrote. There was no information on casualties and damage.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
