The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia injures 6, including 4-year-old child

by Lucy Pakhnyuk March 21, 2025 6:48 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack against Zaporizhzhia on March 20, 2025. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs on the evening of March 20,  Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governer Ivan Fedorov reported.

Six people were injured in the attack, Fedorov said on Telegram. The victims include a 61-year-old man, three women (aged 50, 54, 55), and a four-year-old boy.

The attack occurred at around 6:30 p.m. local time, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported.

The bombs also impacted residential buildings, destroying two homes and damaging an additional three. Cars and residential buildings caught fire as a result of the attack.

Emergency services provided the victims with all necessary assistance and were onsite to extinguish the fires.

Zaporizhzhia, home to approximately 710,000 residents before Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, is frequently targeted by Russian forces. Zaporizhzhia Oblast is also home to the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, which has been under Russian occupation since 2022 and has featured prominently in recent peace talks between Ukraine and the U.S.

Ukraine war latest: Russia’s Engels air base ablaze after Ukrainian drone strike, Kyiv says
Key developments on March 20: * Russia’s Engels air base ablaze after Ukrainian drone strike, Kyiv says * Ukraine, US to hold talks in Saudi Arabia on March 24 * Putin orders Ukrainians ‘without legal status’ to leave Russia, occupied territories by Sept. 10 * $5.4 billion on ammunition for Ukr…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

Most popular

News Feed

3:05 AM

Mass Russian drone strike against Odesa injures 3.

The attack injured three people, including a minor, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said. The drone strike also caused a series of "powerful fires" and triggered emergency blackouts in three districts.
2:47 PM

Hungary wants Ukraine as 'buffer zone' between Russia, Europe.

"We do not see the security of Europe in the integration of Ukraine into defense systems, but we see the need for a buffer zone between Russia and European defense structures, which serves the interests of both Russia and Europe," Hungary's Europen Affairs Minister Janos Boka told the Financial Times.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.