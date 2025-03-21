Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia injures 6, including 4-year-old child

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs on the evening of March 20, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governer Ivan Fedorov reported.

Six people were injured in the attack, Fedorov said on Telegram. The victims include a 61-year-old man, three women (aged 50, 54, 55), and a four-year-old boy.

The attack occurred at around 6:30 p.m. local time, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported.

The bombs also impacted residential buildings, destroying two homes and damaging an additional three. Cars and residential buildings caught fire as a result of the attack.

Emergency services provided the victims with all necessary assistance and were onsite to extinguish the fires.

Zaporizhzhia, home to approximately 710,000 residents before Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, is frequently targeted by Russian forces. Zaporizhzhia Oblast is also home to the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, which has been under Russian occupation since 2022 and has featured prominently in recent peace talks between Ukraine and the U.S.