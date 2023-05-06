Russian attack on Kherson Oblast kills 6 sappers on duty

This audio is created with AI assistance

Six Ukrainian de-mining workers have been killed when their team was targeted by Russian shelling in Kherson Oblast on May 6.

The attack injured two other people, including a female paramedic, the State Emergency Service reported.

23 people were killed and 46 injured in an attack on Kherson on May 3, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on May 4.

The city of Kherson and surrounding settlements have been under consistent Russian artillery fire since they were liberated in November, with Russian forces retreating to the east bank of the Dnipro River.

Kherson authorities are preparing to evacuate residents if the region comes under even more intense shelling.