Update: 23 killed, 46 injured in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The casualty numbers in the May 3 Russian attack on Kherson Oblast have risen to 23 people killed and 46 injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on May 4.

According to Prokudin, Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast 98 times over the past 24 hours, firing off 539 shells from heavy artillery, Grads, tanks, drones, and aviation.

The city of Kherson was shelled 16 times over the past 24 hours.

It was reported on May 3 that 21 people had been killed and 48 injured, indicating that the latest casualty numbers include two people who succumbed to their injuries.

The city of Kherson and surrounding settlements have been under consistent Russian artillery fire since they were liberated in November, with Russian forces retreating to the east bank of the Dnipro River.

Kherson authorities are preparing to evacuate residents if the region comes under even more intense shelling.