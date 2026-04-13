Russian, Belarusian swimmers allowed to compete under national flags after ban lifted

The World Aquatics Bureau lifted sanctions on Russia and Belarus in water sports on April 13, allowing athletes from these countries to compete under their national flags, despite ongoing Moscow's full-scale war against Ukraine.

According to the statement, senior athletes with Belarusian or Russian sport nationality will be permitted to compete with their respective uniforms, flags and anthems in sports events like swimming, diving, artistic swimming, high diving, and water polo.

The move comes as Russian and Belarusian athletes are gradually making their return to international sports, following the initial ban imposed after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Over time, the policy was softened, allowing these athletes to compete under "neutral" status, and now, fully reinstating their national representation.

While Belarus, an ally of Russia, has not directly participated in the war, it has allowed the Kremlin to use its territory as a staging ground for its operations against Ukraine

Husain Al Musallam, the World Aquatics president, said that over the past three years the bureau and the Aquatics Integrity Unit "helped ensure that conflict can be kept outside the sporting competition venues."

"We are determined to ensure that pools and open water remain places where athletes from all nations can come together in peaceful competition," the president said.

Before taking part in competitions, Russian and Belarusian athletes will undergo at least four anti-doping controls, conducted by the International Testing Agency (ITA). Over 700 screenings have already been carried out, the World Aquatics said.

Russia's all-out war has taken a heavy toll on Ukraine with hundreds of Ukrainian athletes and coaches killed and hundreds of sports facilities destroyed by Russian missile and drone attacks.

Despite this, the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games in Italy saw the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes competing under their national flags. International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons also voiced support for permitting wounded Russian soldiers who fought in Ukraine to participate in the Games.