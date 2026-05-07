As Russia warns embassies to flee Kyiv before Victory Day, diplomats say they aren't moving

Foreign embassies have shown no indication of leaving Kyiv after Russia's Foreign Ministry urged diplomatic missions to evacuate staff from the Ukrainian capital ahead of Moscow's Victory Day celebrations.

The warning came after President Volodymyr Zelensky said the fate of Russia's May 9 military parade "depends" on Ukraine's army, amid concerns in Moscow over possible attacks during the event.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on May 6 that Moscow had advised foreign missions accredited in Russia to withdraw personnel from Kyiv because of what she described as an "inevitable retaliatory strike" by Russian forces.

She characterized a potential Ukrainian strike on Moscow during Victory Day events as the "implementation of criminal terrorist plans" and said the diplomatic note had been sent on May 4.

The same day, Russia's Defense Ministry unilaterally announced a ceasefire for May 8–9 and threatened a "massive missile strike on the center of Kyiv" if Ukraine violated it.

Despite the warning, foreign governments signaled no plans to scale back their diplomatic presence.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told Bloomberg that Berlin "will not be intimidated by this" and said Germany had no plans to evacuate its embassy.

European Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said the EU would also maintain its presence.

"As for us, the EU, we will not change our posture or presence in Kyiv," he said. "Russian attacks are... unfortunately, a daily reality in Kyiv and elsewhere in Ukraine."

The comments come amid uncertainty about whether Kyiv would follow Russia's ceasefire. Moscow earlier scaled back this year's Victory Day parade amid fears of possible strikes.

A senior Ukrainian official told the Kyiv Independent on May 6 that Kyiv sees no reason to observe a ceasefire proposed by Moscow for Victory Day celebrations.

"We just don't see the point (to follow it) for the parade," the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to comment publicly, said.

Zelensky said on May 4 that Ukraine would implement a ceasefire starting May 6, after Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a separate "Victory Day ceasefire" on May 8–9.

According to the Ukrainian president, Moscow committed 1,820 violations of the Ukrainian-proposed ceasefire by 10 a.m. local time on the first day it took effect.

Temporary truces announced during the war — often around religious or commemorative holidays — have consistently failed. Ukraine's General Staff said Russia violated the Orthodox Easter truce 10,721 times during a 32-hour period in April.

Kyiv continues to insist on a full and unconditional ceasefire, while Moscow has proposed temporary pauses tied to symbolic dates and holidays.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told Russian media outlets on May 7 that he hoped Ukraine would not disrupt the Moscow parade.

"God forbid we have to answer for it," he said.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Kyiv since launching its full-scale invasion in 2022, with strikes on the capital frequently killing civilians and damaging infrastructure.