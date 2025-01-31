Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Russian censorship, press freedom, Media
Edit post

Russia blocked 417000 websites in 2024, media reports

by Sonya Bandouil January 31, 2025 6:45 AM 1 min read
In this photo illustration a Russian flag adorns an Android mobile device with a shadowed hacker in the background. (Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

In 2024, Russian authorities blocked 417,000 websites, the Russian independent news outlet Verstka reported.

Verstka analyzed data from the internet freedom NGO Roskomsvoboda.

523,000 websites were blocked the year before in 2023, but access was later restored to approximately 106,000 of those.

The Federal Tax Service led the crackdown with 142,400 bans, followed by Roskomnadzor, Russia's communications regulator, with over 132,000. An unnamed government agency, believed to be linked to the Prosecutor General’s Office, was responsible for 62,100 restrictions.

85.5% of these bans were imposed extrajudicially, with various agencies censoring content on topics like LGBTQ+ issues, military criticism, gambling, and piracy.

Since March 2024, VPN services have also increasingly become a target, with Roskomnadzor increasing efforts to block them and suppress information on bypassing restrictions.

Russian authorities ramped up their crackdown on political opposition following the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Voicing discontent with Russia's war or Russian authorities can lead to heavy penalties.

Russia has used claims of "extremism" to crack down on a wide range of organizations, news outlets, and social media platforms.

Russian army recruitment centers in Moscow see five-fold drop in applicants, media reports
Russia is currently suffering around 1500-1750 casualties daily on the battlefield.
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:46 AM

IAEA chief to visit Kyiv next week.

"As long as this horrific war continues, the IAEA will remain present and stay active, focused on doing everything we can to support nuclear safety and security in extremely challenging circumstances," Director General Rafael Grossi said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.