Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Russia tightens citizenship law over 'hostile' acts

2 min read
Avatar
by Olena Goncharova
Russia tightens citizenship law over 'hostile' acts
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting virtually at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on March 31, 2023. (Photo by Aleksey Babushkin/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a new law significantly expanding the grounds for revoking naturalized Russian citizenship, now listing crimes such as extremism, murder, and collaboration against the state.

The updated legislation adds 72 new items to the list of offenses that could lead to the loss of acquired Russian citizenship, according to state-owned TASS news agency. Among these are severe violent crimes, including murder, violent sexual acts committed against minors, causing serious bodily harm, and involuntary manslaughter.

The revised list also targets actions deemed threats to national security, such as public calls for terrorist activities, the justification or propaganda of terrorism, and unlawful actions against Russia’s critical information infrastructure. Citizenship can now be revoked for cooperation with a foreign state if it is deemed to be against Russia's security interests.

The law specifies additional grounds for revocation, including knowingly assisting in activities deemed to undermine Russia's security, publicly calling for actions against the state's security, public promotion or display of Nazi symbols, and collaboration with international organizations or foreign state bodies Russia considers hostile.

While Russia is now expanding the grounds for revoking naturalized citizenship, this move follows other recent legislation that has simplified the process for obtaining it, particularly in territories under Moscow's influence.

On May 17, Putin signed a decree making it easier for residents of Georgia’s Russian-occupied territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia to acquire Russian citizenship, as reported by Russian state-controlled media.

Under this decree, any adult "citizen" of Abkhazia and South Ossetia who held that status as of August 26, 2008 – the date Russia recognized the territories as "independent" – became eligible to apply for Russian citizenship via an expedited process, requiring only a formal request.

Moscow effectively gained full control over Abkhazia and South Ossetia following its 2008 invasion of Georgia, maintaining a significant military presence in both regions ever since.

Russia has notably employed similar tactics in Ukraine.

In August 2024, Russia’s Interior Ministry claimed it had issued 2.2 million Russian passports to residents of the occupied Ukrainian territories — Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk — since October 2022. The claim could not be independently verified.

‘It was the end of the world’ — Russian missile and drone strike on Kyiv kills at least 16, injures over 130
All Kateryna Naralnyk saw was black smoke after a Russia ballistic missile hit her apartment building in Kyiv early on July 31. “I woke up, and I couldn’t hear anything,” the 66-year-old grandmother told the Kyiv Independent hours later outside her destroyed home, as rescuers cleared the rubble looking for more bodies. “It was the end of the world (for me).” Another large-scale overnight Russian missile and drone attack struck Kyiv on July 31, killing at least 16 people and wounding over 130,
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Article image
RussiaLawRussian citizenshipExtremismRussian occupation
Avatar
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, August 1
Russia tightens citizenship law over 'hostile' acts.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a new law significantly expanding the grounds for revoking naturalized Russian citizenship, now listing crimes such as extremism, murder, and collaboration against the state.

Friday, August 1
Show More

Editors' Picks