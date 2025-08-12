Become a member
Russia suspected of hacking US federal court filing system, NYT reports

2 min read
by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Russia suspected of hacking US federal court filing system, NYT reports
Russian hackers are suspected of breaching a United States federal court filing system, the New York Times reported on Aug. 12.

The incident comes just days before a highly anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled to take place in Alaska on Aug. 15.

According the New York Times, U.S. investigators have found evidence of Russia's involvement in the recent hack of a computer system that houses federal court documents. Some of the documents reportedly contain highly sensitive information about confidential sources and individuals charged with national security crimes.

Sources familiar with the matter said that the court system had faced ongoing infiltration attempts for several years and that hackers from other countries may have been involved.

Russia has been linked to several high-profile cyber attacks in recent years, which have escalated in the wake of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Multiple European countries have previously accused the Kremlin of ramping up cyber operations, with Russian hacker groups carrying out cyberattacks against Ukraine, breaching civilian infrastructure in Europe, and interfering in foreign elections.

Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

