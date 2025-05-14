1 killed, 7 injured in a Russian missile strike on city of Sumy

The air raid was announced at around 2:30 p.m. local time, while the explosion sounded around 2:50 p.m.
Melkonyants was arrested in August 2023 in connection with the activities of the European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations (ENEMO), which was co-founded by Golos's legal predecessor, the Golos association.
Ukraine's underground storage facilities are currently using 19.4% of their capacity. Almost 32%, or 2.79 bcm, less gas is available in the storages than in the previous year, according to the estimates.
The majority of Ukrainians, 71%, do not support holding elections before a full peace deal, even in the case of a ceasefire and security guarantees, according to a poll published by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on May 14.
"He'd like me to be there, and that's a possibility. ... I don't know that he would be there if I'm not there. We're going to find out," U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while traveling to Qatar, Reuters reported.
Trump has long demanded that NATO allies increase their military spending, previously calling for the alliance to raise its benchmark from 2% to 5% of GDP.
Two of the suspects were reportedly detained over the weekend, and the third on May 13, during police raids in Germany and Switzerland.
More than 1,000 Russian government entities and 1,200 private companies are involved in the economy of occupied Mariupol, a major southeastern city occupied by Russia after it invaded Ukraine in 2022, according to a research paper published on May 14.
This marks Zelensky's highest trust rating recorded by KIIS since December 2023, when he enjoyed the confidence of 77% of respondents.
The measures target almost 200 ships of Russia's "shadow fleet," 30 companies involved in sanctions evasion, 75 sanctions on entities and individuals linked to the Russian military-industrial complex, and more.
The government has approved "reform roadmaps in the rule of law, public administration, and democratic institutions, as well as Ukraine’s negotiation position," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
The statement did not name the ex-official by name, but details of the case indicate it relates to Oleh Hladkovsky, a former deputy secretary of Ukraine's top security body who has been wanted since mid-April.
Brazilian President Lula da Silva claimed that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had appealed to his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, to ask Putin if he was willing to conclude a peace agreement.
1 killed, 7 injured in a Russian missile strike on city of Sumy
Russian forces attacked the northeastern city of Sumy on May 14 with a missile strike, killing at least one person and injuring seven, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
The attack reportedly hit an industrial infrastructure facility. Three of the injured are in extremely serious condition, according to the administration.
Sumy Oblast is a northeastern region that borders Russia's Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk Oblasts.
Local residents often experience multiple attacks per day, with border areas suffering from artillery and glide bomb strikes, and the regional center of Sumy coming under missile and drone strikes.
Most recently, Russia has been deploying small assault groups to infiltrate the region in a bid to expand the front line.