1 killed, 7 injured in a Russian missile strike on city of Sumy

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces attacked the northeastern city of Sumy on May 14 with a missile strike, killing at least one person and injuring seven, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The attack reportedly hit an industrial infrastructure facility. Three of the injured are in extremely serious condition, according to the administration.

The air raid was announced at around 2:30 p.m. local time, while the explosion sounded around 2:50 p.m

Sumy Oblast is a northeastern region that borders Russia's Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk Oblasts.

Local residents often experience multiple attacks per day, with border areas suffering from artillery and glide bomb strikes, and the regional center of Sumy coming under missile and drone strikes.

Most recently, Russia has been deploying small assault groups to infiltrate the region in a bid to expand the front line.