Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed
Wednesday, May 14
Show More
News Feed

1 killed, 7 injured in a Russian missile strike on city of Sumy

1 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
1 killed, 7 injured in a Russian missile strike on city of Sumy
Big letters 'Sumy' stand at the entrance to the city of Sumy, Ukraine, on Aug. 12, 2024. (Yevhenii Zavhorodnii/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces attacked the northeastern city of Sumy on May 14 with a missile strike, killing at least one person and injuring seven, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The attack reportedly hit an industrial infrastructure facility. Three of the injured are in extremely serious condition, according to the administration.

The air raid was announced at around 2:30 p.m. local time, while the explosion sounded around 2:50 p.m

Sumy Oblast is a northeastern region that borders Russia's Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk Oblasts.

Local residents often experience multiple attacks per day, with border areas suffering from artillery and glide bomb strikes, and the regional center of Sumy coming under missile and drone strikes.

Most recently, Russia has been deploying small assault groups to infiltrate the region in a bid to expand the front line.

Russia likely preparing major offensive in Ukraine despite peace efforts, FT reports
Russia seems to be preparing a significant offensive in Ukraine as it is moving troops toward key positions on the front, the Financial Times reported on May 13, citing undisclosed Ukrainian intelligence officials.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
WarUkraineRussiaCivilian casualtiesSumy Oblast
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

Editors' Picks