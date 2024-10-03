The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Russia strikes Chernihiv Oblast, killing 3, injuring 4, including children

by Kateryna Hodunova October 3, 2024 4:46 PM 2 min read
Russian forces attacked on Oct. 3, 2024, the Koriukivka district in Chernihiv Oblast, which borders Russia's Bryansk Oblast in the north. At least three people were killed, while other four were injured, according to preliminary data. (Chernihiv Oblast Governor Viacheslav Chaus / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the Koriukivka district in Chernihiv Oblast on Oct. 3, hitting a car that was carrying liquefied gas, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

At least three people were killed, including a 6-year-old child, while four others suffered injuries and were hospitalized. A 4-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were among the injured, according to preliminary data.

Both children are in serious condition and receiving medical help at the Chernihiv Regional Children's Hospital, Chaus said.

The gas containers that were being transported in the car detonated following the Russian attack. The fire spread to residential buildings.

"Did the Russians know where they were hitting? They definitely did. Moreover, they understood all the consequences. Law enforcement must give a legal assessment of the enemy's actions. The international community must respond," Chaus said.

The Koriukivka district, with a pre-war population of over 80,000, is located on the border with Russia's Bryansk Oblast in the north and regularly comes under Russian attacks.

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed two people and injured 41 over the past day, regional authorities said on Oct. 3.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia launched 105 Shahed-type drones across Ukraine overnight. Seventy-eight were shot down across 15 oblasts, while 23 were lost to electronic warfare, and one flew toward Belarus, the statement said.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

