Russia slams Kyiv with mass drone attack.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

Russia launched a mass drone attack against Kyiv late in the evening on May 2.

The Air Force began warning that swarms of Russian drones were moving towards the capital shortly before 10 p.m. local time. An hour later, Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground reported that air defense was active over the city.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions and urged residents to take shelter. The attacks are ongoing, and information about casualties and damage has not yet been reported.

Monitoring groups reported that up to 30 drones were flying towards Kyiv, though these reports could not be verified at the time of publication.

Firefighters extinguished fires in three homes and a two-story residential building, with flames spreading to two adjacent buildings, the State Emergency Service reported.

No casualties were reported in the fires.

The strike on Kyiv comes a day after Russia carried out a rare mass daytime drone attack across Ukraine on May 1, injuring at least 12 people in the western city of Ternopil. The city lies far from the front lines, about 130 kilometers (80 miles) from the Polish border.

Dozens of Shahed-type drones attacked Ternopil, damaging local businesses and infrastructure, authorities said.

Russia has intensified mass aerial attacks against Ukrainian cities in 2026, leading to a spike in civilian casualties. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on April 18 that Russia plans to carry out seven large-scale drone and missile attacks against Ukraine per month.