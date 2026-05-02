Got 5 minutes?We would love to hear from you

Take our survey
KI logo
War

Russia slams Kyiv with mass drone attack

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert, Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
A bright orange fire burns behind dark smoke, the silhouette of a tree, and a house.
A fire burns in the aftermath of a Russian drone attack against Kyiv late on May 2, 2026. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

Russia launched a mass drone attack against Kyiv late in the evening on May 2.

The Air Force began warning that swarms of Russian drones were moving towards the capital shortly before 10 p.m. local time. An hour later, Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground reported that air defense was active over the city.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions and urged residents to take shelter. The attacks are ongoing, and information about casualties and damage has not yet been reported.

Monitoring groups reported that up to 30 drones were flying towards Kyiv, though these reports could not be verified at the time of publication.

Firefighters extinguished fires in three homes and a two-story residential building, with flames spreading to two adjacent buildings, the State Emergency Service reported.

No casualties were reported in the fires.

The strike on Kyiv comes a day after Russia carried out a rare mass daytime drone attack across Ukraine on May 1, injuring at least 12 people in the western city of Ternopil. The city lies far from the front lines, about 130 kilometers (80 miles) from the Polish border.

Dozens of Shahed-type drones attacked Ternopil, damaging local businesses and infrastructure, authorities said.

Russia has intensified mass aerial attacks against Ukrainian cities in 2026, leading to a spike in civilian casualties. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on April 18 that Russia plans to carry out seven large-scale drone and missile attacks against Ukraine per month.

read also

Why Ukraine needs Russia’s terminal defeat – not just deterrence
Five years into the full-scale conflict, it has become clear that the model of strategic deterrence – the “steel porcupine” that Ursula von der Leyen often invokes when speaking about Ukraine – offers no guarantee of resilience and long-term peace. The “steel porcupine” model assumes that, given Russia’s significant resource advantage, Ukraine’s only realistic strategy is to build a defense so strong that continued aggression becomes prohibitively costly for Russia. However, as of 2026, this
The Kyiv IndependentLesia Ogryzko
UkraineRussiaRussian attackKyivDrone attack
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Avatar

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, May 3
Russia slams Kyiv with mass drone attack.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions and urged residents to take shelter as Russia launched groups of drones at the capital late in the evening of May 2.

 (Updated:  )
Russia targets infrastructure across Ukraine in overnight drone attacks.

Russian forces launched overnight drone attacks targeting critical and energy infrastructure across several Ukrainian regions early on May 2, with strikes reported in Mykolaiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Odesa Oblasts, according to regional authorities and local reports.

Saturday, May 2
Show More

Editors' Picks