Russia tells Zelensky to withdraw Ukrainian troops from Donbas 'already today'

President Volodymyr Zelensky should decide "already today" to withdraw Ukrainian troops from the Donbas region, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on April 1, escalating Moscow's pressure during ongoing peace talks.

The demand comes a day after the Ukrainian president said Russia had given Kyiv two months to pull its forces from Donbas or face additional conditions in U.S.-mediated peace talks.

"As for the two months, that's not the point here. Zelensky must make a decision already today to withdraw Ukrainian troops beyond the administrative borders of (the Donbas)," Peskov said.

"This has been said repeatedly. And, in theory, Zelensky should have made this decision yesterday. He needs to take responsibility and make this difficult decision."

Russia has repeatedly insisted that Ukraine withdraw from Donbas — partially occupied since 2014 — as a key condition for any settlement. Moscow has demanded Kyiv relinquish territory that Russian forces failed to capture militarily.

Kyiv has rejected ceding land it currently controls and instead proposed a ceasefire along the existing front line. Ukraine still holds roughly one-quarter of Donetsk Oblast, including a strategically important fortified belt, as well as limited footholds in Luhansk Oblast.

According to information obtained by the Kyiv Independent, the U.S. side does not oppose Russia's demand for the Donbas. One official from President Donald Trump's administration said territorial decisions are "up to" Kyiv and Moscow.