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Russia tells Zelensky to withdraw Ukrainian troops from Donbas 'already today'

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by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Russia tells Zelensky to withdraw Ukrainian troops from Donbas 'already today'
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on the sidelines of the Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs in Moscow on April 25, 2024. (Alexander Nemenov / Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky should decide "already today" to withdraw Ukrainian troops from the Donbas region, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on April 1, escalating Moscow's pressure during ongoing peace talks.

The demand comes a day after the Ukrainian president said Russia had given Kyiv two months to pull its forces from Donbas or face additional conditions in U.S.-mediated peace talks.

"As for the two months, that's not the point here. Zelensky must make a decision already today to withdraw Ukrainian troops beyond the administrative borders of (the Donbas)," Peskov said.

"This has been said repeatedly. And, in theory, Zelensky should have made this decision yesterday. He needs to take responsibility and make this difficult decision."

Russia has repeatedly insisted that Ukraine withdraw from Donbas — partially occupied since 2014 — as a key condition for any settlement. Moscow has demanded Kyiv relinquish territory that Russian forces failed to capture militarily.

Kyiv has rejected ceding land it currently controls and instead proposed a ceasefire along the existing front line. Ukraine still holds roughly one-quarter of Donetsk Oblast, including a strategically important fortified belt, as well as limited footholds in Luhansk Oblast.

According to information obtained by the Kyiv Independent, the U.S. side does not oppose Russia's demand for the Donbas. One official from President Donald Trump's administration said territorial decisions are "up to" Kyiv and Moscow.

Article image
Russia's occupation of Donbas in eastern Ukraine, showing Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and cities of Donetsk and Luhansk. (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

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The Kyiv IndependentTanya Kozyreva
UkraineRussiaDmitry PeskovDonbas
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Tim Zadorozhnyy

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Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. He studied International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University and Coventry University and is now based in Warsaw. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

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