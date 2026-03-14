Russia sentences 5 Ukrainian POWs to 15–18 years over 2024 Kursk incursion

A Russian court has convicted five Ukrainian prisoners of war captured during Ukraine's incursion into Kursk Oblast, handing down sentences ranging from 15 to 18 years, Russia's Investigative Committee announced on March 13.

The rulings mark the latest in the ongoing prosecutions of Ukrainian servicemembers held in Russian captivity following Kyiv's cross-border operation in August 2024.

Ukraine advanced up to 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) into Russian territory in the first months of the offensive, aiming to divert Russian forces from eastern Ukraine.

Russia later launched a counteroffensive in the region, reinforced by around 12,000 North Korean troops, eventually pushing Ukrainian forces out of the captured areas.

The Kursk operation initially drew praise for its scale and surprise effect, but analysts remain divided over its long-term strategic impact.

Critics say the incursion failed to significantly slow Russian advances in Donetsk Oblast and became a resource-intensive battle, while Ukrainian officials continue to highlight Russian losses as evidence of the operation's effectiveness.

According to Russian authorities, Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Harbuz, 53, of the 129th Territorial Defense Brigade, received an 18-year sentence after being accused of planting landmines in the Sudzha district. He was captured near the village of Gornal on July 23, 2025.

Volodymyr Koshmel of the 25th Assault Battalion was sentenced to 17 years. Russian prosecutors alleged he conducted reconnaissance and participated in a "blockade" of the village of Guevo between December 2024 and January 2025. He was taken prisoner on Jan. 24, 2025.

Serhii Mekhonoshyn, a rifleman from the 17th Mechanized Brigade, and Mykola Cheban of the 255th Assault Battalion each received 16-year terms for allegedly entering the Glushkovsky district.

Cheban was captured on June 9, 2025, while Mekhonoshyn was detained on Sept. 25, 2025, near the village of Novy Put, Russian officials said.

Oleksandr Sychuhov, 47, of the 33rd Assault Regiment, was sentenced to 15 years for reportedly taking part in what Russia calls a "blockade" of the village of Tetkino on April 19, 2025.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims made by Russian authorities.

Moscow has conducted multiple trials against Ukrainian POWs during the war that Kyiv and international observers have described as politically motivated and lacking due process. Russian authorities routinely flout international human rights law, subjecting Ukrainian POWs to inhumane conditions and brutal torture during their captivity.