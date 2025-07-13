Become a member
News Feed

Russia scales up propaganda operations across Africa, Ukrainian intelligence says

2 min read
Avatar
by Natalia Yermak
Russia scales up propaganda operations across Africa, Ukrainian intelligence says
A Russian flag hangs on a monument to Russian instructors in Bangui, Central African Republic, on March 22, 2023, during a march in support of Russia's presence in the country. (Barbara Debout/AFP)

Russia is actively increasing its influence across African countries, using propaganda networks such as the Russian state information agency TASS and state-owned news outlet RT, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said on July 13.

As of July 13, the channel, widely acknowledged as a Kremlin propaganda machine, is broadcast in more than 40 African countries in six languages, according to HUR's statement on social media.

In June 2025, RT began to produce content in Portuguese for the markets of Mozambique and Angola. By the end of the year, the channel plans to launch broadcasting in Amharic for the audience in Ethiopia, HUR says.

Russian propaganda is a global threat that works for one purpose — the aggressor's territorial, resource and cultural expansion,” said HUR spokesperson Andrii Yusov in a statement.

Over the past 2 years RT has increased the number of its African partner TV channels twofold, — from 30 to 60.

RT had also implemented educational programs for local journalists, training over a thousand media professionals according to Russian standards in 2024, according to HUR. In June 2025, full-time training began in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, and plans are underway to scale up similar programs to other countries.

TASS also plans to develop its networks by opening correspondent bureaus in Ethiopia, Senegal, Algeria, Congo, and other African countries. According to the statement, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) controls the recruitment of personnel for the bureaus.

Last year, the U.S. claimed that RT was collaborating with Russian intelligence to target countries globally amid a heavy-handed crackdown on the Kremlin’s disinformation campaigns.

Tech giant Meta, the owner of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, banned Russian state-run media outlets like RT and Rossiya Segodnya from its sites last year over “foreign interference activity,” which didn't significantly impact its influence, according to experts.

According to Bloomberg, Interpol in Botswana launched an investigation for possible involvement with human trafficking in 2025 into a work-study program 'Alabuga start,' which sent African women to work in Russia, most likely on the military production.

Russian companies had also recruited hundreds of young African women from over 40 countries to work in factories producing military drones in Russia, and plan to recruit thousands more in 2025.

In African universities, Russia's war against Ukraine finds new supporters
The halls of academia have long been considered sanctuaries of critical thinking, intellectual discourse, and the pursuit of truth. Universities across the globe pride themselves on fostering environments where diverse perspectives can be examined, debated, and understood through the lens of scholarly rigor. However, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has exposed a troubling trend within certain African academic institutions: a marked bias toward Russian narratives that undermines the very princip
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentNgotho Gichuru
Article image
Russian propagandaRussiaWarAfricaUkraineRT
Avatar
Natalia Yermak

Reporter

Natalia Yermak is a staff writer for the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a fixer-producer and contributing reporter for the New York Times since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. Previously, she worked in film production and documentary.

Read more

