Ukraine opens embassy in Ghana with Rwanda, Mozambique, Botswana to follow

by Elsa Court December 27, 2023 11:45 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian flag waves during a joint military exercise Rapid Trident 2019 at the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security of the National Academy of Land Forces near Lviv. (Mykola Tys/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Ukraine has opened a diplomatic mission in Accra, the capital of Ghana, and plans to open embassies in Rwanda, Mozambique, and Botswana, the Foreign Ministry announced on Dec. 27.

One of Ukraine's foreign policy priorities for the upcoming year is continuing to develop ties with African countries, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 22, as Moscow seeks to expand its influence on the continent.

Zelensky "gave the Ukrainian diplomatic service the task of opening new embassies in Africa," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Dec. 27.

"I am pleased to announce that the first of them has already started its work in Ghana," Kuleba said.

"This is part of our strategy to develop relations with African countries, the Ukrainian-African renaissance, and to counter Russian influence in the world."  

Opening embassies in countries like Ghana "will also open up new opportunities for the Ukrainian state, business and citizens," Kuleba said.

Until the ambassador is appointed, the embassy will operate at the level of a charge d'affaires, according to Kuleba.

Ukraine has plans to open 10 embassies in Africa, the Foreign Ministry said.

In December 2022, Zelensky said he would like to see Ukraine eventually have a presence in 30 African countries.

Russia's influence on Africa exaggerated, experts say
When Russia launched its full-scale war against Ukraine, it received nearly universal condemnation for its aggression. Yet, while most Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia, most African states were mute. Many African countries chose to remain silent on the war – and became a major destinat…
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Romandash
Elsa Court
6:20 AM

ISW: Drone footage shows execution of Ukraine POWs.

Ukrainian drone footage revealed another Russian execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) near Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War reported in their daily assessment on Dec. 27.
