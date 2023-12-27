Ukraine opens embassy in Ghana with Rwanda, Mozambique, Botswana to follow

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has opened a diplomatic mission in Accra, the capital of Ghana, and plans to open embassies in Rwanda, Mozambique, and Botswana, the Foreign Ministry announced on Dec. 27.

One of Ukraine's foreign policy priorities for the upcoming year is continuing to develop ties with African countries, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 22, as Moscow seeks to expand its influence on the continent.

Zelensky "gave the Ukrainian diplomatic service the task of opening new embassies in Africa," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Dec. 27.

"I am pleased to announce that the first of them has already started its work in Ghana," Kuleba said.

"This is part of our strategy to develop relations with African countries, the Ukrainian-African renaissance, and to counter Russian influence in the world."

Opening embassies in countries like Ghana "will also open up new opportunities for the Ukrainian state, business and citizens," Kuleba said.

Until the ambassador is appointed, the embassy will operate at the level of a charge d'affaires, according to Kuleba.

Ukraine has plans to open 10 embassies in Africa, the Foreign Ministry said.

In December 2022, Zelensky said he would like to see Ukraine eventually have a presence in 30 African countries.