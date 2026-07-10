Major Russian oil refinery reportedly struck by Ukraine's military

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military reportedly struck the Ilsky Oil Refinery in southern Russia overnight on July 10, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

Photos and videos posted to social media by local residents purport to large, glowing flames rising from the refinery.

Located roughly 500 kilometers (310 miles) from Ukrainian-controlled territory in Krasnodar Krai, the refinery is among the largest in southern Russia, producing nearly 6.6 million tons of fuel annually.

The latest reported strikes marks at least the 17th time the refinery has been targeted by Ukrainian strikes. The last time the refinery was targeted was on June 2, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

Although it was not immediately apparent as to what weaponry was used in the reported strike, Kyiv's forces often target oil refineries with domestically-produced long-range drones.

The extent of the damage caused was not immediately clear.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported attack.

Kyiv considers energy facilities to be valid military targets, as the energy sites provide fuel and funding for the Kremlin's war machine.

Ukraine has been waging an increasingly successful deep strike campaign against Russian oil infrastructure, striking oil depots, disrupting production at major facilities, and in some cases halting operations indefinitely.

Overnight strikes on oil depots on July 9 led to a long-lasting fire in the city of Tver, as well as a local state of emergency declared in the Stavropol Krai region.

Ukraine's refinery attacks have mounted pressure on the Kremlin by aggravating a domestic fuel supply crisis that has already caused export bans, price hikes, and sales restrictions across Russia.

The Russian government announced on July 8 that it would ban the export of diesel fuel until at least the end of the month, after weeks of Ukraine successfully pummelling energy infrastructure.

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