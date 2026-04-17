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Russia refuses to rule out strikes on European drone facilities, claims 'growing' war role

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by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Russia refuses to rule out strikes on European drone facilities, claims 'growing' war role
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov in Moscow on April 25, 2024. (Alexander Nemenov / Getty Images)

European countries are becoming increasingly involved in Russia's war against Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said during a briefing on April 17.

The remarks follow recent Russian warnings that European support for Ukraine's drone capabilities could bring "unpredictable consequences," with Moscow accusing several countries of becoming part of Kyiv's "strategic rear."

Ukraine and European allies have expanded defense cooperation in recent weeks, including agreements with the U.K. and Germany on joint drone initiatives. Spain and Belgium also pledged a combined 2 billion euros ($2.35 billion) in new military aid.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that drones used in Ukrainian strikes on Russia were produced with support from facilities across Europe, naming cities including London, Munich, Prague, and Riga, and alleging component production sites in Spain and Italy.

The ministry said it had published names and addresses of companies allegedly involved in drone production, describing the move as an effort to inform the European public about what it called the "true sources" of threats to European security.

"The direct involvement of these countries in the conflict, in the war surrounding Ukraine, is growing; the details are all set out in the Defense Ministry's statement," Peskov said.

He did not answer whether the publication of company locations meant Moscow was considering strikes on facilities allegedly producing drones for Kyiv.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, known for provocative outbursts, earlier said the list of addresses released by Russia's Defense Ministry should be viewed as potential targets.

Following the remarks, the Czech Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to explain what it called "these statements," saying they appeared to target several Czech companies identified as potential targets of Russian attacks.

Western support for Ukraine's defense industry has increasingly included joint production, financing, and supply of components, particularly in the drone sector, which Kyiv has expanded to sustain long-range strikes inside Russia.

In separate remarks just a day earlier, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu warned Finland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania that Moscow reserves what he described as the "right to self-defense" if Ukrainian drones strike Russia via their airspace.

The Baltic states rejected similar accusations, calling Moscow's claims false and denying that Ukraine used their airspace for attacks.

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The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
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Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. He studied International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University and Coventry University and is now based in Warsaw. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

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