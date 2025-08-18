Russia redeploys troops for new push in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine's army chief says

Russia is redeploying its troops to Zaporizhzhia Oblast to make a new push in the partially occupied southeastern Ukrainian region, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi told RBC-Ukraine in an interview published on Aug. 18.

"The goal is to break through our defenses and advance deep into (our) territory. Their goal, of course, is (occupying) the entire region," Syrskyi said.

Moscow currently occupies about 70% of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, but the regional capital, Zaporizhzhia, remains under Ukrainian control.

"As of today, low-intensity operations are continuing there (in Zaporizhzhia Oblast). However, in pursuit of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's goals and instructions, the occupiers are also trying to deliver a powerful blow, which was initially planned a year ago," he said.

According to Syrskyi, the situation on the front line is difficult, with Russian forces focusing on the area near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast and in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Other priority areas for Russia may be the area near Novopavlivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and around Lyman in Donetsk Oblast.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast, located in southeastern Ukraine, borders Dnipropetrovsk Oblast to the north, Donetsk Oblast to the east, and Kherson Oblast to the south. It is also home to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear facility in Europe.

Map of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast. (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Russian forces also occupy parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson oblasts, territories Moscow illegally claimed to have annexed in 2022.

Putin has earlier demanded Ukraine's withdrawal from the Ukrainian-controlled parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts and a ban on NATO membership as preconditions for peace negotiations. Most recently, the demands have reportedly narrowed to Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn said earlier this year that Russia had intensified assault operations in the Zaporizhzhia sector, ramping up pressure on Ukrainian positions in the south.