Russia intensifies assault in Zaporizhzhia, increasing pressure on Ukraine's southern positions, military says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 28, 2025 11:45 AM 2 min read
A soldier writes the line ''Keep fighting - you are sure to win!'' from Taras Shevchenko's poem The Caucasus on a 155mm shell in the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukraine, on March 5, 2025 (Dmytro Smolienko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has intensified assault operations in the Zaporizhzhia sector, increasing pressure on Ukraine's southern positions, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn said on March 28 during Ukraine's state-run telethon.

The Ukrainian military reported escalating hostilities and a rise in attacks on key areas. Zaporizhzhia Oblast holds strategic importance for Russia, underscoring its efforts to advance in the region.

Voloshyn said Russia seeks to strengthen its position ahead of potential truce or ceasefire negotiations. "The Russians want to get as much of a head start or advance as much as possible in Zaporizhzhia Oblast," he said.

According to the spokesperson, Russian forces have massed troops for assault operations using small infantry groups. This tactic, deployed in other sectors, has yielded some results in Zaporizhzhia, particularly near Orikhiv and Hulyaypole.

The number of such attacks has risen significantly since the beginning of spring, Voloshyn said.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in southeastern Ukraine, borders Dnipropetrovsk Oblast to the north, Donetsk Oblast to the east, and Kherson Oblast to the south. It is also home to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, one of Europe's largest.

Russian forces partially control the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. Moscow claims to have annexed the entire territory of these regions in 2022, despite failing to control the regional capitals of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

A Kremlin-linked official told the Moscow Times that Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot afford to lose these territories politically, making their retention a priority at any cost.

While a ceasefire and peace deal could freeze the war along current front lines, Ukraine is unlikely to recognize Russian-occupied territories as legally part of Russia.

As Ukraine’s fate hangs in the balance, ‘Soviet’ command culture damages war effort
Last February, a Ukrainian company commander going by his callsign Veter was ordered to send his people to reinforce another unit’s position over the next few hours. He was told that four National Guardsmen were holding the position on the other side of the village they were defending in
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

