Russia to spend $1.1 trillion preparing for 'upcoming large-scale war,' Ukraine's intel chief says

Russia plans to spend around $1.1 trillion on rearmament over the next 11 years in preparation for a potential large-scale war, Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said on July 22.

Moscow has launched its most ambitious weapons program since the collapse of the Soviet Union, he said. Russia is mobilizing all sectors of society to support its military buildup, he added.

"There is a total mobilization of politics, economy, and society of the Russian Federation to be ready for the upcoming large-scale war," Budanov said during the annual meeting of Ukrainian ambassadors.

As part of this reform, Russia has already created two new military districts — Moscow and Leningrad — and is preparing to form additional divisions and military units. Budanov said the Kremlin's goal is not just regional domination but a reshaping of the global order.

"Russia seeks to disrupt the current security and economic order," he added. "For this purpose, Moscow is building up its presence in Africa, primarily using its proxy forces."

Budanov also warned that Russia is conducting hybrid operations abroad, including cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns, aimed at undermining democracies.

"Moscow's goal is to impose on countries its own vision of the future world order, where 'big' states, primarily the Russian Federation, have full power, a monopoly on all critical resources and decide the fate of the world in a closed circle," Budanov said.

His comments follow a growing number of warnings from Western intelligence services about Russia's long-term military buildup. Last year, German intelligence chief Bruno Kahl said that Moscow will have the military capabilities to attack NATO by 2030.

Russia's defense spending has already overtaken that of all European countries combined. In 2024, its military budget surged by 42% to $462 billion, surpassing Europe's collective defense expenditure of $457 billion, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on April 30 that Russia is prepared to scale up its war effort to levels last seen in World War II, claiming "millions" of civilians are supporting the military by donating supplies and equipment.

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi estimated in April that Russia could call up to 5 million trained reservists, with a broader mobilization potential of 20 million.