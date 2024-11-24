Russia recruits hundreds of Yemeni mercenaries to fight in Ukraine, FT reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has recruited hundreds of mercenaries from Yemen to fight in its war against Ukraine, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Nov. 24.

The recruits told the FT they had been promised lucrative jobs, "high salaries," and even Russian citizenship. However, after arriving in Russia with the help of a Houthi-linked company, they were “forcibly inducted into the Russian army and sent to the front lines in Ukraine,” according to the report.

The FT described the operation as a “shadowy trafficking operation,” underscoring the deepening ties between the Kremlin and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militants.

Since the start of its full-scale invasion, Moscow has relied on various methods to enlist migrants and foreign nationals to offset its heavy battlefield losses while avoiding full-scale mobilization.

Reports indicate that Russia has recruited individuals from Nepal, Somalia, India, Cuba, and other nations.

North Korea has also sent an estimated 10,000 troops to Russia, many of whom are stationed in the western Kursk Oblast and engaged in combat, a Pentagon spokesperson said during a Nov. 12 briefing.

In October, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) revealed that Yemen’s Houthi militants have been using Russian satellite data to target ships in the Red Sea with drones and missiles. The targeting information was reportedly provided through Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, enabling the Houthis to expand their strikes.

This collaboration demonstrates how far Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to go to destabilize the Western political and economic order, the WSJ reported. Analysts suggest that Moscow aims to foment unrest from the Middle East to Asia to distract the United States.

According to the FT, U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking confirmed that Russia is “actively pursuing contacts” with the Houthis, including discussions involving weapons transfers. While Lenderking declined to elaborate, he noted that Russian personnel in Sana’a are facilitating this dialogue.

“The kinds of weapons being discussed are very alarming and would enable the Houthis to better target ships in the Red Sea and potentially beyond,” Lenderking told the FT.