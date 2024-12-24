Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Censorship, Russian censorship, Social Media, Meta
Edit post

WhatsApp may be blocked in 2025 in Russia if company doesn't comply with law, senator says

by Kateryna Hodunova December 24, 2024 1:08 PM 2 min read
WhatsApp logo displayed on a phone screen is seen in this illustration photo taken in Poland on Dec. 15, 2024. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia may block WhatsApp in 2025 if the messenger's management does not comply with Russian laws, Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti reported on Dec. 23, citing Senator Artem Sheykin.

Russia declared Meta, the tech giant behind Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp, an "extremist organization" in 2022.

WhatsApp is the only company's service that has not yet been blocked in Russia. However, on Dec. 19, the app was added to the register of information distributors, which requires it to store user data and hand it over at the request of Russian law enforcement agencies.

"If the messenger fails to fulfill certain requirements and obligations, the probability of blocking may increase," Sheykin said.

"The development of the situation with WhatsApp in Russia in 2025 will depend on the position of the messenger's management on storing information about users and correspondence and providing it at the request of the FSB (Russia's Federal Security Service)," Sheykin added.

The Russian independent publication Verstka reported this summer, citing sources at Russian IT company VK, that WhatsApp could already be blocked in the fall, and VK was developing an application to replace it.

In March 2022, the Russian government blocked Facebook and Instagram. Two years later, Russia's communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, announced blocking Viber and Signal messengers.

Roskomnadzor also began throttling YouTube speeds in July, initially blaming technical issues caused by wear and tear on Google's servers. Google dismissed the claim, while Russian lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein later confirmed the slowdowns were intentional.

In December, traffic to the platform has plummeted to 20% of normal levels, according to the Moscow Times.

Russia buys acceptance with cash, plunging economy into uncertainty
For Russia’s military recruiters, money talks. In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin doubled the federal signing-on bonus for contract soldiers to 400,000 rubles ($3,850) — over five times the country’s average monthly wage. Regional governments are expected to top this up further, although th…
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.