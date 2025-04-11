The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Estonia, United States, Russia, Ceasefire, Peace Talks
Edit post

Russia might try to secure deal with US on May 9, Estonian defense minister says

by Martin Fornusek April 11, 2025 12:50 PM 2 min read
Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur speaks to media representatives at NATO headquarters in Brussels on 11 April 2025. (Anna Ross/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow may attempt to strike some kind of a ceasefire deal with the U.S. on May 9, the day Russia celebrates victory in World War II, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said on April 11.

"Take the Feb. 24 (when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine). Feb. 23 is the day of Russian Army. For the Kremlin, always, dates are very important," Pevkur told journalists in Brussels.

"So this is why I believe that also May 9, which is for us, the day of Europe, for Russia is the day of ending the Second World War, they will strive probably towards this to get some kind of deal, some kind of ceasefire or whatever."

U.S. President Donald Trump has sought to broker a ceasefire and a broader peace deal to end Russia's all-out war against Ukraine. Moscow has rejected a 30-day truce agreed upon by Washington and Kyiv, and the partial ceasefire on strikes against energy facilities has failed to prevent continued attacks.

Estonia's defense chief argued that this potential deadline should incentivize Kyiv's partners to speed up military support.

The comments come as representatives of some 40 countries meet in Brussels for the 27th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, with the allies promising "billions" in additional support.

European leaders are likely to seek to reassure Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov about their continued commitment as the U.S. support grows increasingly uncertain under the Trump administration.

A day earlier, Brussels hosted a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," an informal group led by the U.K. and France that seeks to provide Ukraine with post-war security guarantees, including a potential deployment of peacekeeping troops.

Pevkur voiced support for the initiative but said it should not come at the expense of weakening NATO's eastern frontier.

‘Today we will pledge billions’ for Ukraine — allies begin Ramstein-format meeting in Brussels
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky would join the meeting, co-chaired by Germany and the U.K., through a video conference, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told journalists.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

8:56 PM  (Updated: )

Russian missile attack kills 1, injures 9 in Dnipro.

The strike destroyed part of a storage facility belonging to Biosphere Corporation, a Ukrainian manufacturer of household goods. Company founder Andrii Zdesenko said the attack caused serious damage.
12:57 AM

Prince Harry makes surprise visit to Ukraine.

Prince Harry visited the Superhumans Center, a facility in Lviv that provides prosthetics and rehabilitation to Ukrainians wounded by war. The trip was only announced after Harry had already left Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.