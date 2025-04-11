Russia might try to secure deal with US on May 9, Estonian defense minister says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow may attempt to strike some kind of a ceasefire deal with the U.S. on May 9, the day Russia celebrates victory in World War II, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said on April 11.

"Take the Feb. 24 (when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine). Feb. 23 is the day of Russian Army. For the Kremlin, always, dates are very important," Pevkur told journalists in Brussels.

"So this is why I believe that also May 9, which is for us, the day of Europe, for Russia is the day of ending the Second World War, they will strive probably towards this to get some kind of deal, some kind of ceasefire or whatever."

U.S. President Donald Trump has sought to broker a ceasefire and a broader peace deal to end Russia's all-out war against Ukraine. Moscow has rejected a 30-day truce agreed upon by Washington and Kyiv, and the partial ceasefire on strikes against energy facilities has failed to prevent continued attacks.

Estonia's defense chief argued that this potential deadline should incentivize Kyiv's partners to speed up military support.

The comments come as representatives of some 40 countries meet in Brussels for the 27th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, with the allies promising "billions" in additional support.

European leaders are likely to seek to reassure Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov about their continued commitment as the U.S. support grows increasingly uncertain under the Trump administration.

A day earlier, Brussels hosted a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," an informal group led by the U.K. and France that seeks to provide Ukraine with post-war security guarantees, including a potential deployment of peacekeeping troops.

Pevkur voiced support for the initiative but said it should not come at the expense of weakening NATO's eastern frontier.