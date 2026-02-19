Russia, Iran hold naval drills as tensions rise over potential US strikes

Russia and Iran have begun joint naval exercises in the Gulf of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean on Feb. 19, Iranian Rear Admiral Hassan Maqsoudlou said, amid rising tensions over possible U.S. military action against Tehran.

"The main goal is to strengthen security and sustainable maritime cooperation," Maqsoudlou said, adding the drills reflect both countries' focus on the regional situation.

The exercises come amid reports that the U.S. Armed Forces have deployed warships near Iran and are preparing for possible strikes. According to CBS News, military action could begin as early as Feb. 21, though U.S. President Donald Trump has not made a final decision.

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Feb. 18 that its Baltic Fleet corvette Stoyky participated in joint activities with Iranian naval forces ahead of the drills.

"At the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas (on the southern coast), our crew replenished their supplies of fuel, water, and food, and also took part in joint protocol events," the ministry said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's aide Nikolai Patrushev earlier said that Russia, Iran, and China had deployed warships to the Strait of Hormuz for exercises dubbed "Marine Security Belt 2026," the eighth such drills held since 2019 at Iran's initiative.

The developments come as tensions rise alongside ongoing nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Talks held on Feb. 17 were followed by a reported U.S. deadline of two weeks for Iran to present detailed proposals, according to Reuters.

Earlier, CNN reported that U.S. forces could target Iranian leadership, government institutions, nuclear facilities, and ballistic missile production sites.

Russia and Iran have deepened cooperation in recent years, particularly during Moscow's war against Ukraine, with Tehran supplying drones and other military equipment used by Russian forces.