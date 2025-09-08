Russian forces are once again focusing on hitting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Zelensky says

Russian troops are increasingly targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure in their ongoing strikes, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 8 after a meeting with the government representatives and military top command.

The statement follows a massive Russian attack overnight on Sept. 8 that damaged thermal power plants in Kyiv Oblast.

Russia has intensified attacks on Ukraine's energy system ahead of the autumn-winter season, when energy demand rises due to lower temperature and shorter daylight time.

Zelensky said Ukraine's top priorities now include protecting critical infrastructure, particularly in the energy sector, as well as securing air defense systems and the missiles needed to operate them.

"The Russians are now concentrating their strikes against our energy sector again. Of course, our answers to this are and will be, but the main thing is the stability of the system," Zelensky said.

While Ukraine made it through the 2024–2025 fall and winter without nationwide blackouts, in previous years, the government implemented scheduled power outages following large-scale Russian attacks.

In some regions, blackouts lasted eight hours or longer.

Serhiy Kovalenko, the CEO of energy supplier Yasno (DTEK), previously warned that Ukrainians should prepare for various electricity scenarios this fall, saying there is "no optimism" following recent Russian strikes.