Russian attacks kill 6, injure 21 across Ukraine, target energy infrastructure

At least six civilians were killed and 21 were injured, including children, in Russian strikes across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported on Sept. 8.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russian forces launched 142 Shahed-type attack and decoy drones overnight. Air defenses intercepted 112 of these drones, but 26 still struck seven locations.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed four people — in Novodonetsk, Sloviansk, and Toretsk — and injured 10 more, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Two people, including a six-year-old child, were injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Russia's attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured a 43-year-old woman, according to Governor Serhii Lysak. He said three Russian drones were shot down over the region overnight.

Russian strikes in Kherson Oblast injured two more people, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Moscow targeted critical infrastructure and residential areas in the region, damaging an apartment building and seven houses.

Five more people, including two children, were injured as a result of Russia's attacks on Sumy Oblast, according to local authorities. Russian troops carried out 135 attacks on 51 settlements in the region.

In Kyiv Oblast, Russia targeted one of the thermal power generation facilities overnight, said Ukraine's Energy Ministry. No one was injured, and rescue workers and energy specialists are working on the site.

Two people were killed and one was injured as a result of a Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov. Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has carried out 449 strikes on 17 settlements in the region.

The recent aerial attack comes as Moscow dismisses Kyiv's calls for an unconditional ceasefire, keeping up its use of large-scale drone and missile strikes targeting Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.