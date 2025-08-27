KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Business

Russia boosts oil exports following Ukrainian strikes on refineries, Reuters reports

2 min read
Avatar
by Yana Prots
Russia boosts oil exports following Ukrainian strikes on refineries, Reuters reports
(For illustrative purposes only) Oil pumping units operate at a production facility in Russia's Tatarstan Republic on July 14, 2025. (Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has revised its August crude oil export plans from ports in west of the country, increasing them by 200,000 barrels per day compared to the initial schedule, Reuters reported on Aug. 26, citing industry sources.

This followed Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure. According to Reuters calculations, Ukraine struck 10 refineries throughout August, shutting down facilities representing 17% of national processing capacity, or 1.1 million barrels per day.

The paralyzed refineries freed up additional crude oil volumes for export. According to the outlet, total loadings from Primorsk, Novorossiysk, and Ust-Luga are expected to reach 2 million barrels per day, up from the planned 1.8 million.

Russian oil companies have yet to receive final loading plans for September, though typically the schedule is finalized a week before the start of the month.

Industry sources told Reuters that repair timelines for damaged Russian energy facilities change daily due to ongoing attacks.

The Russian Druzhba pipeline, one of the world's largest oil pipelines, suffered the most damage from Ukrainian strikes.

According to Reuters' sources, damage to key routes could cost Russia up to 500,000 barrels per day in exports, creating serious challenges for the country's budget revenues amid Western sanctions.

Ukrainian drones on Aug. 13 struck the major Unecha oil pumping station in Russia's Bryansk region, which is part of the pipeline network, continuing strikes throughout the week.

Ukraine also attacked the Nikolskoye oil pumping station in Russia's Tambov region on Aug. 18. Subsequently, it was announced that Russian crude oil flows to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline were halted.

This led to condemnation from Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who referred to the attack as "outrageous." U.S. President Donald Trump also expressed displeasure with the attacks in response to a letter from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Russian oil supplies to the EU resumed the following day, but tensions between Ukraine and Hungary persisted.

Speaking on Aug. 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky said: "We have always supported friendship between Ukraine and Hungary. The existence of the friendship ("druzhba" in Ukrainian) depends on the position of Hungary."

Zelensky made the comments in response to a question whether Ukrainian attacks on the Druzhba pipeline was connected to Hungary's veto of Kyiv's EU accession. This led to Hungary interpreting Zelensky's comments as threatening the Druzhba pipeline over Budapest's stance on EU talks.

‘Powerful explosion’ rocks Russian oil pipeline supplying Moscow, intelligence source claims
As a result of the “powerful explosion... the transportation of petroleum products to Moscow (via the pipeline) has been suspended indefinitely,” a HUR source claimed. The cause of the explosion was not specified.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Article image
News FeedRussiaRussian oilWarUkrainian attackAttacks on RussiaOilOil refineries
Avatar
Yana Prots

Newsroom Intern

Yana Prots is an intern on the business desk of the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a journalist at the NGO Center of United Actions and as a social media editor at Hromadske media. Yana holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv and completed a year as an exchange student at the University of Zurich. Now, she is pursuing a master’s degree in International Finance and Investment at the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, August 27
 (Updated:  )
Ukraine confirms Russia entered Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, reports advance stopped.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces have stopped the advance of the Russian invaders and continue to control the village of Zaporizke, despite all the efforts of... (Russian forces), who (are) trying to capture this settlement," the General Staff said in a statement on social media.

Show More

Editors' Picks