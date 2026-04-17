Russia begins development of major manganese deposit in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russia is moving to develop one of the world’s largest manganese deposits in occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian media reported on April 17.

According to the outlet Kommersant, Reale Engineering Invest obtained a license for mineral extraction at the Velyko-Tokmak deposit in February 2026 and began geological exploration in April.

The company is partially owned by Russian state-linked entities, with 25.1% held by RT-Business Development, a subsidiary of Rostec.

The Velyko-Tokmak site ranks among the top five manganese deposits globally, with estimated reserves of around 1.7 billion tons.

The deposit far exceeds Russia’s largest known manganese fields, including the Usinskoye deposit in Kemerovo Oblast and the Porozhinskoye field in Krasnoyarsk Krai.

Russia currently produces manganese at only one active site in Bashkortostan and relies on imports for more than 90% of its supply, which is used primarily in steel production.

Kommersant reported that construction of a mining and processing plant has already begun near the site, with plans to employ around 3,000 workers.

The project is part of broader efforts by Moscow to exploit natural resources in occupied Ukrainian territories.

Similar initiatives include the sale of rights to develop the Bobrykivske gold deposit in occupied Luhansk Oblast, which was auctioned off to a Russian-linked company for $9.7 million.

Russia has also moved to advance development of other resource sites in occupied regions, including a large lithium deposit in Donetsk Oblast considered one of the most promising in Ukraine.