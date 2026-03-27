KI logo
War

Russia auctions off gold deposit in occupied Luhansk, Reuters reports

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Sonya Bandouil
Russia auctions off gold deposit in occupied Luhansk, Reuters reports
An aerial view shows a dragline excavator operating in an open-pit titanium mine in the Zhytomyr Oblast, on Feb. 28, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia is auctioning off natural resource assets in occupied Ukrainian territories, including a gold deposit in Luhansk Oblast, Reuters reported on March 26, citing auction documents.

The rights to develop the Bobrykivske gold ore deposit were sold for $9.7 million to a company controlled by Russian mining firm Polyanka.

According to auction data, the deposit contains an estimated 1.64 metric tons of gold, which at current market prices could be worth nearly $260 million.

Before Russia seized Crimea and began its war in eastern Ukraine in 2014, the site was being developed by Australian company Korab Resources.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Reuters reported that Moscow is putting dozens of assets in occupied territories up for online auction, including mines, quarries, and agricultural land.

The report comes amid broader efforts by Russia to exploit natural resources in occupied Ukraine, including a large lithium deposit in Donetsk Oblast near the village of Shevchenko, which Russian forces captured in June 2025.

According to the Ukrainian Geological Survey, the Shevchenkivske deposit covers nearly 40 hectares (98 acres) on the eastern outskirts of Shevchenko. Exact data on the Shevchenkivske deposit's lithium reserves are classified, but it's considered one of the most promising.

The deposit's main reserves consist of lithium ores, but it also contains other rare elements such as rubidium, cesium, tantalum, niobium, beryllium, and tin.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Ukraine is home to 20 of the world's critical minerals and metals like titanium used in the aerospace and defense industries and lithium, an essential component of electric vehicle batteries.

read also

Exclusive: The minerals deal that sparked backlash is now backing Ukraine’s drone edge
Just over a year after a dramatic Oval Office clash derailed the now-infamous “minerals deal,” the fund it spawned is making its first move, backing Ukraine’s defense tech sector as global conflicts intensify. The first of three investments planned this year by the fund — officially known as the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund — will go to Sine Engineering, a Ukrainian dual-use military technology company, two people familiar with the deal told the Kyiv Independent. The deal is exp
The Kyiv IndependentLiliane Bivings
RussiaRussian-occupied UkraineLuhansk OblastUkraineBusiness
Avatar
Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, March 27
Friday, March 27
Show More

Editors' Picks