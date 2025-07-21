Russia attacks Sumy Oblast with drones, injures 13, including 5-year-old child

Russian forces launched a drone strike on Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on July 21, injuring 13 people, including a 5-year-old boy, local officials said.

"This evening, the enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the Putvyl community with drones," Governor Oleh Hryhorov wrote on Telegram.

Hryhorov initially reported at approximately 10:00 p.m. local time that four people, including the child, were injured and received medical assistance without hospitalization.

A fire broke out at the scene, and emergency crews are continuing efforts to contain the damage, he added.

Later updates increased the number of injured to 13.

The attack on Sumy Oblast follows U.S. President Donald Trump threats to impose "severe" tariffs on Russia in 50 days if there is no peace deal with Ukraine. While Kyiv and Moscow plan to resume peace talks on July 23, the Kremlin continues to launch attacks across Ukraine.