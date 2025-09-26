KI logo
News Feed

Romania eyes joint drone production with Ukraine under EU defense scheme

2 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Romania eyes joint drone production with Ukraine under EU defense scheme
Illustrative purposes only: Long-range Peklo (Hell) missile drones are displayed during the handover of the first batch to Defence Forces on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Dec. 6, 2024. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Romania is considering partnering with Ukraine to produce drones under a European Union-funded defense initiative, Reuters reported on Sept. 26.

The plans come as Russian drones have repeatedly violated Romania's airspace. The country, which shares a 650-kilometer (400-mile) border with Ukraine, has documented more than 20 incidents of drones crossing into its territory or debris falling on its soil.

A Romanian government defense source told Reuters that Bucharest needs "more air defenses," and "nobody has them." The official cited "huge anti-aircraft costs" for Romania's defense, which "could only be covered on a NATO level."

Romania is reportedly in talks with Ukraine to jointly produce drones, drawing on Kyiv's "battle-tested" technology, under the EU's SAFE rearmament program. Ukraine itself has rapidly scaled up production, with Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announcing on Sept. 18 that the country will soon be able to deploy at least 1,000 interceptor drones per day to repel Russian attacks.

Through the scheme, Romania will receive €16.6 billion ($19.4 billion), funding that Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said would cover annual military purchases equal to about 1 percent of the country's GDP over the next five years.

Romania's current defenses include U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets, Patriot air defense systems, Lockheed Martin's HIMARS rocket launchers, South Korean Chiron short-range missiles, and German Gepard anti-aircraft guns.

The Gepards and Chiron systems are Romania's most cost-effective options for countering drones, yet deploying them across the entire border would be very expensive, the source told Reuters.

Tensions along NATO's eastern flank have escalated in recent weeks. Estonia accused Russia of violating its airspace with three fighter jets, Denmark temporarily shut airports over suspected drones, and NATO jets shot down Russian drones over Poland.

Ukrainian, European leaders push Trump to change tone on Russia. Will actions follow?
U.S. President Donald Trump’s statements and public posts following his latest meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky have been… different. Kyiv can “fight and win all of Ukraine back in its original form,” Trump wrote on Sept. 23, followed by a post by the White House with the president’s quote — “(Zelensky) a brave man, and he’s putting up one hell of a fight.” Trump added that Russia is a “paper tiger” with a crumbling economy unable to win the war against Ukraine. He also said that NATO countries
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Article image
WarUkraineRomaniaDrone productionDronesDefense IndustryEuropeEastern EuropeEuropean UnionNATO
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, September 26
Hungarian drones breach Ukraine's airspace, Zelensky says.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces recorded drone incursions over border areas and that preliminary assessments suggest the unmanned aircraft were "conducting reconnaissance on the industrial potential of Ukraine's border areas."

Show More

Editors' Picks