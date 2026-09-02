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Who has the upper hand in Ukraine’s evolving drone war?

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In this interview, the Kyiv Independent's Francis Farrell speaks with “Schweiger,” a Ukrainian drone operator from the Signum UAV Battalion of Ukraine's 59th Separate Assault Brigade – one of the country's pioneering FPV drone units.
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Why Ukraine can’t stop Russia’s ballistic missiles

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Ukraine's 35-year fight for independence | Ukraine This Week

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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Who has the upper hand in Ukraine’s evolving drone war? — Watch Video At The Kyiv Independent