Ukraine war latest: Russia resumes drone attacks on Kyiv, kills 1, injures 16, damages residential buildings

Key developments on Sept. 9:

Russia resumes drone attacks on Kyiv, kills 1, injures 16, damages residential buildings

Russia plans final test of new ballistic missile with 800-kilometer range by end of 2026, Ukraine's military intelligence says

Moldovan President Sandu condemns Russian drone strike on border crossing point that killed 2, injured 3

Ukrainian drones strike naval base, oil terminal in Russia's Novorossiysk, General Staff says

Russia has resumed its relentless attacks on Kyiv with jet-powered drones, killing one person and injuring at least 16 people, including two children, in daytime strikes on the capital, local authorities said on Sept. 9.

The attacks damaged residential buildings in two districts of Kyiv.

A Russian drone struck a nine-story residential building in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at 4:21 p.m. local time. A fire broke out in a building following the attack, and emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

Kyiv City Military Administration later said that a woman was killed as a result of the attack on the Dniprovskyi district, and three people were injured, including two children aged 15 and 16.

At around 8 a.m. local time, a Russian drone struck a 24-story residential building in the Darnytskyi district, sparking a fire on the 12th floor, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Separately, a fire broke out in an open area in the Darnytskyi district following a drone crash, Klitschko said at 12:50 p.m. local time.

At 1:27 p.m. local time, the mayor added that a fire broke out in a warehouse in the Dniprovskyi district following a drone crash. Local Telegram channels published a video purportedly showing the aftermath of a Russian drone strike on a warehouse near the Comfort Town residential complex.

The air-raid alert related to drone threats has been in effect in Kyiv for more than six hours since the start of the day.

Russia plans final test of new ballistic missile with 800-kilometer range by end of 2026, Ukraine's military intelligence says

Russia plans to conduct final tests of a new, unspecified type of ballistic missile with a range of up to 800 kilometers (about 500 miles) by the end of 2026, Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), said on Sept. 8 at a meeting with NATO member states.

The statement comes as Russia continues to target Ukrainian cities with ballistic missiles, against which Ukraine has a critically limited supply of interceptors. Kyiv relies entirely on its international partners for these systems, while its own ballistic missile programs remain under development.

Russia may intend to strike targets in western Ukraine during these missile tests, Skibitskyi said.

Moscow is seeking to ramp up both missile production and the range of its weapons, according to Skibitskyi. Russia's ultimate goal, he added, is to intensify missile and drone strikes to push Ukraine into a socioeconomic crisis.

Skibitskyi also called on Ukraine's partner countries to tighten their sanctions to cut Russia off from using foreign components, particularly in its long-range weapons.

Moldovan President Sandu condemns Russian drone strike on border crossing point that killed 2, injured 3

Moldovan President Maia Sandu condemned an overnight Russian drone strike on the Starokozache international border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova, in a Sept. 9 statement on X.

Russia struck the Starokozache border crossing overnight with drones, killing two civilians and injuring three others, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said. Rescuers evacuated another 16 people from a bus, according to Kiper.

Sandu also said that a Russian drone forced Moldova to close its airspace temporarily, warning that the Russian advance in Ukraine is moving further west.

"I urge more air defense support for Ukraine," Sandu said.

Earlier in the day, referring to Russian attacks on the border crossing, among others, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X that "there has been too little response from the international community to these strikes."

The Southern Regional Directorate of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service announced in a Facebook post on Sept. 9 that border operations had resumed.

"The operation of this border crossing point will help to avoid congestion and traffic build-up on other routes along the border with Moldova. At the same time, security measures for citizens crossing the border will continue to be implemented in response to any (Russian) attempts to attack border infrastructure," the statement reads.

Russia most likely wants to disrupt logistics with its attacks on border crossings, Andriy Demchenko, the spokesman for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, said on national television.

Ukrainian drones strike naval base, oil terminal in Russia's Novorossiysk, General Staff says

Ukrainian drones struck Russia's Novorossiysk naval base and fuel terminal overnight on Sept. 9, Ukraine's General Staff said.

Fires were reported at the naval base and at the seaport's fuel oil terminal in the southern Russian city of Novorossiysk overnight, according to the General Staff.

The extent of the damage is being assessed, the General Staff added. The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently verify the claim. The Russian Defense Ministry has not reacted to the General Staff's claim.

The Russian frigate Admiral Essen is burning as a result of the strikes, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) said on Sept. 9. The Admiral Essen typically carries Kalibr cruise missiles, which Russia has repeatedly used to strike Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Zelensky said on Sept. 9 that a terminal used for oil shipments, facilities within the military harbor, warships, and Kalibr launchers were hit in Novorossiysk.

"We are responding to Russia's daily terrorist attacks – effectively and across virtually the entire territory," Zelensky said.

A residential building in the city was also damaged in the strikes, not injuring anybody, independent Russian news channel Astra reported, citing eyewitness footage.

Novorossiysk Mayor Andrey Kravchenko confirmed that a Ukrainian drone attack took place, saying that debris from downed drones has fallen on "the territory of enterprises" and near a residential building, without specifying at which sites.