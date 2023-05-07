Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Prosecutors: Russia has killed at least 480 children, injured 964 since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 7, 2023 12:23 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A 16-year-old Ukrainian girl who was severely injured in the Russian attack on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on April 29 died in hospital on May 5, bringing the total number of children killed since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion to 480, according to the latest update by the Prosecutor General’s Office.

At least 964 children have been injured, the update said.

The number of casualties is expected to be higher as the current count does not include data from Russian-occupied territories or where hostilities are ongoing.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the highest number of casualties was documented in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

In early April, The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) confirmed that "at least" 501 children have been killed in Ukraine since the start of Russia's all-out war. Approximately 1,000 children have sustained injuries, including those that will last a lifetime.

Also, 403 children are considered missing, according to the National Police.

According to the Ukrainian national database, 19,393 children have been forcibly deported to Russia. Ukraine has so far managed to return 364 Ukrainian children forcibly relocated by Russia, and the process is ongoing.

According to a report published by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) on May 4, mass deportation and forcible transfer of Ukrainian children to the occupied areas and Russia's territory "may amount" to a crime against humanity.

"The Mission concluded that numerous and overlapping violations of the rights of the children deported to the Russian Federation have taken place. Not only has the Russian Federation manifestly violated the best interests of these children repeatedly, it has also denied their right to identity, their right to family, their right to unite with their family," reads the report.

Ukraine war latest: Russia attempts to seize Bakhmut, as mercenary boss says Wagner to withdraw due to ammunition shortage
Key developments on May 5: * Ukraine retrieves bodies of 80 fallen soldiers * Russia tries to seize Bakhmut by May 9, Defense Ministry says * Wagner mercenaries to withdraw from Bakhmut on May 10 due to ‘ammo lack,’ Prigozhin claims in another vocal exchange with top military command * Drone st…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.