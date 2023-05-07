Prosecutors: Russia has killed at least 480 children, injured 964 since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

A 16-year-old Ukrainian girl who was severely injured in the Russian attack on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on April 29 died in hospital on May 5, bringing the total number of children killed since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion to 480, according to the latest update by the Prosecutor General’s Office.

At least 964 children have been injured, the update said.

The number of casualties is expected to be higher as the current count does not include data from Russian-occupied territories or where hostilities are ongoing.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the highest number of casualties was documented in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

In early April, The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) confirmed that "at least" 501 children have been killed in Ukraine since the start of Russia's all-out war. Approximately 1,000 children have sustained injuries, including those that will last a lifetime.

Also, 403 children are considered missing, according to the National Police.

According to the Ukrainian national database, 19,393 children have been forcibly deported to Russia. Ukraine has so far managed to return 364 Ukrainian children forcibly relocated by Russia, and the process is ongoing.

According to a report published by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) on May 4, mass deportation and forcible transfer of Ukrainian children to the occupied areas and Russia's territory "may amount" to a crime against humanity.



"The Mission concluded that numerous and overlapping violations of the rights of the children deported to the Russian Federation have taken place. Not only has the Russian Federation manifestly violated the best interests of these children repeatedly, it has also denied their right to identity, their right to family, their right to unite with their family," reads the report.