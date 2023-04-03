UN: 'At least' 501 children killed in Ukraine since start of full-scale invasion

This audio is created with AI assistance

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) confirmed that "at least" 501 children have been killed in Ukraine since the start of Russia's all-out war, Executive Director Catherine Russell reported on April 3.

"This is just the UN-verified number. The real figure is likely far higher, and the toll on families affected is unimaginable," Russell wrote.

Approximately 1,000 children have sustained injuries, including those that will last a lifetime.

"Children and families in Ukraine are paying the highest price for this brutal war," Russell added.

According to Russell, UNICEF is providing Ukrainian children impacted by the war with psychosocial care and support.