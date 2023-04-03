Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
UN: 'At least' 501 children killed in Ukraine since start of full-scale invasion

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 3, 2023 11:16 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) confirmed that "at least" 501 children have been killed in Ukraine since the start of Russia's all-out war, Executive Director Catherine Russell reported on April 3.

"This is just the UN-verified number. The real figure is likely far higher, and the toll on families affected is unimaginable," Russell wrote.

Approximately 1,000 children have sustained injuries, including those that will last a lifetime.

"Children and families in Ukraine are paying the highest price for this brutal war," Russell added.

According to Russell, UNICEF is providing Ukrainian children impacted by the war with psychosocial care and support.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

