Governor: Russia launches 5 missiles at Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast

Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast with five missiles overnight on April 30, according to the regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

One of the missiles targeted a residential area of the city, and the rest hit an industrial area and the field outside Kramatorsk, Kyrylenko said.

There were no casualties, according to the governor.

Kyrylenko also reported that Russian troops shelled Avdiivka five times, hitting a residential area as well as the local coke plant. Russian attacks also damaged 10 houses and an infrastructure facility in Kostiantynivka, as well as eight houses and a non-residential building in the town of New York.

Several other settlements were targeted over the past day as well.

Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast bordering Russia is the site of the war's fiercest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces as Moscow seeks to occupy the entire region.