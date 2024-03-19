Skip to content
Prosecutor's Office: Russian attack on Kupiansk wounds policeman

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 19, 2024 10:43 PM 1 min read
Kupiansk city administration building on following the Russian airstrike on the city on Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast injured a policeman, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported on March 19.

Kupiansk, a crucial logistics juncture that was temporarily occupied by Russia in 2022, and nearby villages have recently been under heavy attacks as Russia intensified assault attempts in the area.

The city was attached at about 5:30 p.m. local time with Uragan rocket launchers, according to preliminary information. Residential buildings were reportedly damaged as a result.

The village of Mokra Rokytna in Kharkiv district also came under attack earlier the same day.

A Russian missile strike damaged the property of an agricultural enterprise, including solar panels, according to the report.

Due to its proximity to the border, Kharkiv Oblast and the regional capital have faced near-daily attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov announced on March 7 that local authorities would conduct mandatory evacuation of residents living in communities near Kupiansk.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:57 PM

Umerov: Ukraine presents its plan for 2024 at Ramstein.

Kyiv presented its key allies a war plan for 2024 as more military assistance have been announced during the 20th Ramstein-format meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on March 19.
