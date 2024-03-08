Governor: Russian drone attacks car in Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, kills 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked a civilian car in the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast on March 8, killing a 58-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, according to preliminary data, Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

The strike was carried out by a first-person view (FPV) kamikaze drone at around 3 p.m. local time, the governor said.

"According to witnesses, there could have been another person in the car," Syniehubov reported.

The aftermath of a Russian drone attack against Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast on March 8, 2024. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)

The town of Vovchansk, with a pre-war population of around 17,500 people, lies some 60 kilometers northeast of Kharkiv and less than 10 kilometers from the border with Russia. Along with other front-line settlements, Vovchansk suffers from near-daily attacks by Russian forces.

Earlier the same day, a Russian guided aerial bomb attack on a private house in Vovchansk killed a 40-year-old woman and injured a 67-year-old woman, damaging at least 12 houses, the authorities said.