News Feed, Kharkiv, Russian attack
Governor: Russian drone attacks car in Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, kills 2

by Kateryna Denisova March 8, 2024 6:35 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian drone attack against Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast on March 8, 2024. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
Russian forces attacked a civilian car in the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast on March 8, killing a 58-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, according to preliminary data, Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

The strike was carried out by a first-person view (FPV) kamikaze drone at around 3 p.m. local time, the governor said.

"According to witnesses, there could have been another person in the car," Syniehubov reported.

The aftermath of a Russian drone attack against Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast on March 8, 2024. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
The aftermath of a Russian drone attack against Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast on March 8, 2024. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)

The town of Vovchansk, with a pre-war population of around 17,500 people, lies some 60 kilometers northeast of Kharkiv and less than 10 kilometers from the border with Russia. Along with other front-line settlements, Vovchansk suffers from near-daily attacks by Russian forces.

Earlier the same day, a Russian guided aerial bomb attack on a private house in Vovchansk killed a 40-year-old woman and injured a 67-year-old woman, damaging at least 12 houses, the authorities said.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
3:46 PM

Zelensky arrives in Turkey, to meet Erdogan.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Turkey on March 8 to meet his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Zelensky is also expected to visit the shipyard where corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy are being built and meet with representatives of Turkish defense companies.
1:28 PM

Top Chinese envoy visits Kyiv, meets Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainian officials briefed the Chinese delegation on the situation on the battlefield, the work of the Black Sea grain corridor, the return of prisoners of war, Russia's violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the treatment of POWs, measures to implement Ukraine’s peace formula, and preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.
1:36 AM

Russian attack on Kupiansk kills 2.

Russian forces struck Kupiansk with multiple rocket launchers on March 7, killing a man and a woman, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.
