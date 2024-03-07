Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Evacuation
Governor announces mandatory evacuation from near Kupiansk

by Kateryna Hodunova March 7, 2024 8:41 PM 2 min read
Kupiansk city administration building following a Russian airstrike on the city on Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov announced on March 7 that local authorities would conduct mandatory evacuation of residents living in communities near Kupiansk.

Kupiansk is a crucial strategic city in Kharkiv Oblast that was temporarily occupied by Russian troops in 2022. Kupiansk has recently been under heavy attacks as Russia intensified assault attempts in the area.

All residents will be evacuated from 57 settlements,  Syniehubov said.

All children along with a parent or legal guardian will be evacuated from 18 settlements in Velykoburlutska and Vilkhuvatska communities.

According to Syniehubov, 110 children currently reside in the Velykoburlutska community and 51 in the Vilkhuvatska community.

Syniehubov said that these residents will be relocated within Kharkiv Oblast and to other regions of Ukraine. The accommodation is already prepared for them, according to the official.

"We must protect families with children from Russian terror of civilians in the Kharkiv region," he said.

Ukraine's Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group reported on Feb. 26 that Russia continues to concentrate its forces near Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) earlier warned that Russia could replicate its successful tactics in Avdiivka on a larger scale if the West continues to delay military assistance.

Ukrainian soldiers near Kupiansk prepare for potential Russian offensive
Editor’s note: The Kyiv Independent is not disclosing the full names of soldiers due to what they cited as security concerns and their unit’s protocol amid the war in Ukraine. KHARKIV OBLAST — As Russia rolls past now-occupied Avdiivka further west, other parts of the front have seen quieter days.…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Sweden officially joins NATO.

Sweden's accession to the alliance was officially completed when Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson handed the so-called "instruments of accession" to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.
