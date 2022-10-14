Prosecutor General's Office: Russia committed 40,040 crimes of aggression, war crimes against Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Most Russian crimes in Ukraine were "breaking the laws and customs of war," the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Oct. 14, giving a precise number of the war crimes and crimes of aggression – 40,040.

More than 600 suspects allegedly responsible for those crimes are the Russian soldiers and the country's political leadership, according to the report.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office also stated that Russian forces have killed at least 423 children and injured 810 since Feb. 24.