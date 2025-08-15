Become a member
News Feed

Pro-Ukrainian protest held in Anchorage ahead of Trump-Putin summit

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Pro-Ukrainian demonstrations in Anchorage, Alaska on Aug. 14, 2025 ahead of a planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin the next day. (Ostap Yarysh/X)

Pro-Ukrainian demonstrators took to the streets in Anchorage, Alaska, on Aug. 14 ahead of a planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin the next day.

"Happening right now: A big pro-Ukrainian rally in Anchorage ahead of the Trump-Putin meeting," Journalist Ostap Yarysh said in a post to X.

Trump and Putin are set to meet on Aug. 15 as Washington intensifies efforts to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.

Signs posted throughout the city read "Ukraine and Alaska — Russian never again," "Putin won't stop at Ukraine," and "Alaska stands with Ukraine."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Alexander Darchiev have arrived in Alaska ahead of a planned Trump-Putin summit, Russian state media reported on Aug. 15.

Meanwhile, Putin has arrived in the town of Magadan in Russia's Far East ahead of the planned summit, Russian state media reported.

The Russian leader is expected to meet with the local governor and visit an industrial facility before departing for Alaska, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Ahead of the planned meeting, the White House has said Trump prefers diplomacy but is ready to increase economic pressure on Russia if necessary to reach a Ukraine peace deal.

"Certainly, there are sanctions and many other measures that the president could utilize if he has to. Not that he wants to… diplomacy and negotiation have always been the way for this president," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Aug. 14.

Trump has previously said that if the Aug. 15 meeting goes well, he will seek a trilateral meeting between himself, Putin, and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Article image
United States Ukraine Russia Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

