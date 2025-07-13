Pro-Ukrainian partisans destroy car used by Chechen unit in occupied Mariupol, Atesh claims

Pro-Ukrainian partisans destroyed a vehicle used by the Chechen Akhmat unit fighting for Russia in the occupied city of Mariupol, the Atesh partisan group alleged on July 13.

The group posted images of a vehicle in flames to their Telegram channel. The sabotage operation was reportedly carried out overnight, with the partisans involved escaping unharmed.

"We send greetings to the kadyrovtsy," the group wrote, referring to the notoriously ruthless troops named for Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims.

The Atesh partisan group regularly conducts sabotage attacks in Russia and Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine.

Atesh on July 10 sabotaged the railways in the Russian city of Volgograd and in the occupied settlement of Uvarove in Crimea in order to cut off Russia's ammunition supplies to the front line and reduce the intensity of Russian assaults.

The city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast came under siege by Russian forces between February and May 2022, leaving thousands dead and reducing the city to rubble. According to authorities' rough estimates, at least 25,000 people may have been killed during the siege of Mariupol, though the exact figure remains unknown.