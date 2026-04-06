Pro-Russian lawmaker charged in $300,000 corruption case

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) said on April 6 that it had charged a member of parliament in a Hr 13 million ($300,000) illicit enrichment case.

The suspect is Oleksandr Kachnyi, who previously represented the pro-Russian Opposition Platform-For Life faction, a law enforcement source told the Kyiv Independent. He did not respond to a request for comment.

When the Opposition Platform-For Life faction was banned amid the Russian full-scale invasion in 2022, Kachnyi joined one of its offshoots, the Platform for Life and Peace.

"From 2020 to 2021, the suspect acquired assets totaling nearly Hr 13 million, which significantly exceeded the level of his officially declared income," the NABU said.

"With these funds, the official purchased a cottage and a land plot on the Black Sea coast (the village of Kobleve), and also bought an apartment in central Kyiv with a total area of 132.6 square meters."

The report follows several other major corruption investigations against members of parliament.

In December the NABU charged five lawmakers from President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People faction with taking cash in exchange for parliamentary votes.

Another corruption scandal erupted in January, when Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party, was charged with offering bribes to members of parliament.