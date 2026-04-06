KI logo
Politics

Pro-Russian lawmaker charged in $300,000 corruption case

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Oleg Sukhov
Pro-Russian lawmaker charged in $300,000 corruption case
The offices of NABU, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine on Oct. 1, 2019. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) said on April 6 that it had charged a member of parliament in a Hr 13 million ($300,000) illicit enrichment case.

The suspect is Oleksandr Kachnyi, who previously represented the pro-Russian Opposition Platform-For Life faction, a law enforcement source told the Kyiv Independent. He did not respond to a request for comment.

When the Opposition Platform-For Life faction was banned amid the Russian full-scale invasion in 2022, Kachnyi joined one of its offshoots, the Platform for Life and Peace.

"From 2020 to 2021, the suspect acquired assets totaling nearly Hr 13 million, which significantly exceeded the level of his officially declared income," the NABU said.

"With these funds, the official purchased a cottage and a land plot on the Black Sea coast (the village of Kobleve), and also bought an apartment in central Kyiv with a total area of 132.6 square meters."

The report follows several other major corruption investigations against members of parliament.

In December the NABU charged five lawmakers from President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People faction with taking cash in exchange for parliamentary votes.

Another corruption scandal erupted in January, when Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party, was charged with offering bribes to members of parliament.

read also

Rise and fall of Yulia Tymoshenko, the ‘founding figure of Ukrainian populism’
It’s hard to imagine Ukraine’s political scene without Yulia Tymoshenko. A veteran politician, Tymoshenko has held a variety of government posts, serving as the country’s prime minister twice, being defeated in a presidential runoff back in 2010, and leading the country’s opposition at different times. On Jan. 14, Tymoshenko was charged with bribery — the third trial of her tumultuous 30-year political career. Tymoshenko, now the 65-year-old leader of the Batkivshchyna party represented by 25
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
NABUSAPOAnti-corruptionCorruptionParliamentYulia Tymoshenko
Avatar
Oleg Sukhov

Reporter

Oleg Sukhov is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, April 6
Show More

Editors' Picks