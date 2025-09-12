KI logo
Prince Harry, Polish FM arrive in Kyiv

by Kateryna Denisova
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski (R) in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 12. (Andrii Sybiha/X)

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski and Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on Sept. 12.

Sikorski’s visit came days after the largest Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace during a mass strike on Ukraine, in what Polish officials describe as a "deliberately targeted" strike and provocation.

"We will hold substantial talks today about our shared security, Ukraine’s EU and NATO accession, and pressure on Moscow," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.

According to the Guardian, Prince Harry made an unannounced visit to Ukraine at the invitation of the Ukrainian government, saying that he wants to do "everything possible" to support the recovery of thousands of Ukrainian service members injured in the war.

During his visit, Prince Harry and his Invictus Games Foundation team are planning to present new initiatives to support the rehabilitation of the wounded. They aim to provide aid across all regions of Ukraine, the newspaper reported.

Prince Harry is also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Friday, September 12
